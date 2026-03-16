Holocene Advisors LP Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 346.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259,790 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $308,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.06.

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $113.51 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.07.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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