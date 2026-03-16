Holocene Advisors LP Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 989,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,437 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises 0.8% of Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $345,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,669,781,000 after purchasing an additional 207,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,945,000 after buying an additional 132,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,575,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 822,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,489,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 122.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,522,000 after buying an additional 451,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.33.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.8%

ROK opened at $361.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total value of $5,930,794.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,262.32. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $812,599.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,217.32. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 49,228 shares of company stock worth $19,992,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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