Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 508,976 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 710.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 508,976 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.20% of TE Connectivity worth $127,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,945 shares of company stock worth $7,528,616 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

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TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $199.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $250.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.94.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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