Holocene Advisors LP Has $214.10 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,524,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,019 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $214,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $872,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 185,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,451,000 after buying an additional 40,947 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $159.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.71.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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