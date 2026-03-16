Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,377,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,290 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $184,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Repligen by 3,850.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen by 4.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $114.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 8.37. Repligen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 134.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $197.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Repligen from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

Insider Activity

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,783,181. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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