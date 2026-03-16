Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,186,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,853 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up approximately 0.7% of Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $322,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2,760.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 127.8% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 74.3% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong marketplace growth: Zacks reports DoorDash’s marketplace GOV jumped ~39% to $29.7B in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 GOV is projected at $31B–$31.8B, signaling continued demand across restaurants, retail and grocery that supports revenue upside. Read More.

Strong marketplace growth: Zacks reports DoorDash’s marketplace GOV jumped ~39% to $29.7B in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 GOV is projected at $31B–$31.8B, signaling continued demand across restaurants, retail and grocery that supports revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail partnership expansion: Convenience chain Casey’s launched a hunger‑relief campaign with DoorDash — a sign DoorDash is deepening local retail and grocery integrations that can lift GOV and merchant service fees. Read More.

Retail partnership expansion: Convenience chain Casey’s launched a hunger‑relief campaign with DoorDash — a sign DoorDash is deepening local retail and grocery integrations that can lift GOV and merchant service fees. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong PR / brand goodwill from viral donor response: Multiple outlets report ~$500K raised for a 78‑year‑old DoorDash driver after a viral delivery video. This goodwill can help consumer sentiment and local brand reputation, though it’s unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Read More.

Strong PR / brand goodwill from viral donor response: Multiple outlets report ~$500K raised for a 78‑year‑old DoorDash driver after a viral delivery video. This goodwill can help consumer sentiment and local brand reputation, though it’s unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry tech developments: Grubhub plans drone trials, joining DoorDash and Uber Eats in delivery experimentation — underscores industry innovation but also rising capex/tech competition risks. Read More.

Industry tech developments: Grubhub plans drone trials, joining DoorDash and Uber Eats in delivery experimentation — underscores industry innovation but also rising capex/tech competition risks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Shona Brown sold 1,250 shares (disclosed in an SEC filing). While not large relative to institutional ownership, insider sales can weigh on short‑term sentiment. Read More.

Insider selling: Director Shona Brown sold 1,250 shares (disclosed in an SEC filing). While not large relative to institutional ownership, insider sales can weigh on short‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro / geopolitical headwinds: Benzinga notes fresh geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East pressured shares — DoorDash is sensitive to consumer spending shifts and market volatility that can reduce order frequency. Read More.

Macro / geopolitical headwinds: Benzinga notes fresh geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East pressured shares — DoorDash is sensitive to consumer spending shifts and market volatility that can reduce order frequency. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Driver economics under pressure: Local reporting highlights rising gas prices squeezing Dashers in some regions — higher fuel costs can hurt driver supply, consumer prices, or DoorDash’s commission/marketing dynamics. Read More.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $161.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.82. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.55.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $10,105,087.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $330,557.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 184,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,691,062.89. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 205,409 shares of company stock worth $45,332,298 over the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $320.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on DoorDash from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.82.

Read Our Latest Report on DoorDash

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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