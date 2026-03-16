Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 652,943 Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 652,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,982,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 1.16% of Wix.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Wix.com by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 32.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

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Wix.com Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ WIX opened at $88.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $114.11. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $191.24.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $524.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.69 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 70.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 40.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $185.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIX

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

Further Reading

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