Holocene Advisors LP Buys 339,947 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339,947 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 0.8% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $372,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in S&P Global by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,541,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $2,865,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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S&P Global Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SPGI opened at $422.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.30. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $625.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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