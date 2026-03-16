Holocene Advisors LP Buys 2,143,627 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 771.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,421,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143,627 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of Tractor Supply worth $137,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 81,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

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Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $47.24 on Monday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $104,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,059.84. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $3,406,854.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 122,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,776.08. This trade represents a 33.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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