Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,731 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $174,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,798,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $543,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,398 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2,637.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,352,000 after acquiring an additional 440,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 388,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after purchasing an additional 339,468 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Diamondback Energy Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of FANG opened at $182.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total transaction of $162,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,094,093.76. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 36,043 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.08, for a total value of $6,526,666.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 123,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,407,744.60. This represents a 22.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,168,462 shares of company stock worth $192,197,747 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Diamondback Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target substantially (to $248) and kept an overweight view, giving investors a near‑term fundamental endorsement and supporting upside expectations. Piper Sandler price target raise

Piper Sandler raised its price target substantially (to $248) and kept an overweight view, giving investors a near‑term fundamental endorsement and supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital / Zacks published a “strong‑buy” upgrade, adding buy-side momentum and contributing to buying interest. Zacks / Freedom Capital upgrade

Freedom Capital / Zacks published a “strong‑buy” upgrade, adding buy-side momentum and contributing to buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Diamondback recently lifted its quarterly dividend (to $1.05), which can support valuation and attract yield‑seeking investors. Dividend increase (MarketBeat)

Diamondback recently lifted its quarterly dividend (to $1.05), which can support valuation and attract yield‑seeking investors. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest prints look inconsistent (days‑to‑cover ~0.0) and appear to be data artifacts; there’s no clear evidence of aggressive short covering driving today’s move.

Reported short‑interest prints look inconsistent (days‑to‑cover ~0.0) and appear to be data artifacts; there’s no clear evidence of aggressive short covering driving today’s move. Negative Sentiment: SGF FANG Holdings launched and priced a large underwritten secondary offering (~11.0M shares, ≈$1.9B gross), which increases available supply and is a clear downward pressure risk since Diamondback receives no proceeds. Secondary offering priced (TipRanks)

SGF FANG Holdings launched and priced a large underwritten secondary offering (~11.0M shares, ≈$1.9B gross), which increases available supply and is a clear downward pressure risk since Diamondback receives no proceeds. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders and directors disclosed multi‑million dollar sales (including CEO Kaes Van’t Hof and Director Charles Meloy), and press coverage is highlighting executives selling into the rally — a negative signal for sentiment and confidence. Executive selling coverage (Yahoo) Director sale (InsiderTrades)

Multiple senior insiders and directors disclosed multi‑million dollar sales (including CEO Kaes Van’t Hof and Director Charles Meloy), and press coverage is highlighting executives selling into the rally — a negative signal for sentiment and confidence. Negative Sentiment: Zacks / AmericanBankingNews flagged downward near‑term EPS estimate revisions for FANG, which increases earnings risk ahead of future reports. Zacks negative earnings estimate

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

View Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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