Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 141.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $609.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The company has a market capitalization of $815.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.