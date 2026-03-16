Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,084 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.8% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle News Roundup

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $155.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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