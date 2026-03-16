Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 21,544 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 495.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $4,519,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,917,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,861,000 after buying an additional 341,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,239,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,748,000 after acquiring an additional 172,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $283.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 154,392 shares of company stock valued at $33,120,933 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $193.39 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.16 and its 200-day moving average is $210.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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