Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,903 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $122.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.48. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $135.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index has been developed as an equity benchmark for the United States-traded, technology-related stocks. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index.

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