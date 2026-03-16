Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 83,190 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2,478.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,547 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,190 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.6% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,649 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 531,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $70,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 242,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth C. Cushman sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $30,397.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,267.34. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $81,946.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,575.12. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.80. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.27 and a 12-month high of $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.74%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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