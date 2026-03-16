Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $11.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.3333.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Amanda Kitzberger sold 11,804 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $97,855.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,895.45. This trade represents a 13.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 10,471,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,129,000 after acquiring an additional 418,313 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,202,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,688 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 302.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 300,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 243.4% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,077 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.05 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company had revenue of $365.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

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Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman’s product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

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