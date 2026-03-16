Hillman Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.70 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.2% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 34,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $390.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $235.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $322.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.02.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.06%.The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-8.200 EPS. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.96%.

West Pharmaceutical Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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