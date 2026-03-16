Hillman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.8% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $88.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.54.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.03). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

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