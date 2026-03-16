HighVista Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma makes up approximately 1.0% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 111.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

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BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 2.1%

BBIO stock opened at $69.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2521.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $89.00 price target on BridgeBio Pharma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBIO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $37,898.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 123,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,352.95. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,505.94. This represents a 46.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,084 shares of company stock valued at $13,859,219. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio’s pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

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