HighVista Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,312 shares during the period. Abivax comprises 3.8% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HighVista Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Abivax worth $15,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABVX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abivax by 4,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Abivax during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Abivax during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Abivax in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Abivax in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABVX shares. Oppenheimer set a $131.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abivax from $101.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Abivax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abivax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Abivax Price Performance

ABVX opened at $115.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.10. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $148.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($4.92) million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Abivax Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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