HighVista Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. $KBR

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in KBR by 432.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in KBR by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings raised KBR from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $36.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $56.78.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

Further Reading

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