HighVista Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XENE. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $56,637,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,609,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after purchasing an additional 900,746 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,605,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,837,000 after purchasing an additional 895,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,600,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Xenon Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase‑3 progress — Xenon completed the X‑TOLE2 Phase 3 study, placing XEN1101 (azetukalner) in focus for epilepsy investors and supporting a planned NDA timeline; this derisks the lead program and underpins longer‑term commercial value. Read More.

Phase‑3 progress — Xenon completed the X‑TOLE2 Phase 3 study, placing XEN1101 (azetukalner) in focus for epilepsy investors and supporting a planned NDA timeline; this derisks the lead program and underpins longer‑term commercial value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Big institutional interest — Reports note major funds increasing exposure (including a ~$200M position cited by The Motley Fool), which can add buying pressure into the stock on further positive catalysts. Read More.

Big institutional interest — Reports note major funds increasing exposure (including a ~$200M position cited by The Motley Fool), which can add buying pressure into the stock on further positive catalysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Balance‑sheet boost — Xenon closed an upsized public offering that raised approximately $747.5M of gross proceeds, extending runway for Phase 3/commercial preparations and reducing near‑term financing risk. Read More.

Balance‑sheet boost — Xenon closed an upsized public offering that raised approximately $747.5M of gross proceeds, extending runway for Phase 3/commercial preparations and reducing near‑term financing risk. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several brokers raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings (Deutsche Bank, HC Wainwright, Wells Fargo and others), which can support short‑term demand. Read More.

Analyst upgrades — Several brokers raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings (Deutsche Bank, HC Wainwright, Wells Fargo and others), which can support short‑term demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Model adjustments — HC Wainwright revised multi‑year EPS forecasts (improving FY2028–FY2030 assumptions but nudging FY2027), reflecting evolving commercialization timing; useful for context but subject to change. Read More.

Model adjustments — HC Wainwright revised multi‑year EPS forecasts (improving FY2028–FY2030 assumptions but nudging FY2027), reflecting evolving commercialization timing; useful for context but subject to change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Volume and momentum — The stock has seen elevated trading volume following the analyst activity and trial news, which can amplify intraday moves in either direction. Read More.

Volume and momentum — The stock has seen elevated trading volume following the analyst activity and trial news, which can amplify intraday moves in either direction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO Ian Mortimer and several other insiders disclosed large open‑market sales (hundreds of thousands of shares by the CEO), reducing insider ownership and raising optics concerns for some investors. Read More.

Insider selling — CEO Ian Mortimer and several other insiders disclosed large open‑market sales (hundreds of thousands of shares by the CEO), reducing insider ownership and raising optics concerns for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Dilution risk — The sizable share issuance (and initial underwriter option) that funded the ~$747.5M raise increases outstanding shares and can pressure near‑term per‑share metrics despite improving cash runway. Read More.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6%

XENE opened at $55.23 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $63.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on XENE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 7,308 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $403,620.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,347.29. The trade was a 26.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrea Difabio sold 1,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $74,118.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,234.23. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,707 shares of company stock valued at $19,622,565. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

Further Reading

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