HighVista Strategies LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. $RLAY

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,758 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Relay Therapeutics worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $10.36 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $105,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 250,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,589.52. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 43,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $337,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 661,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,340.62. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,302 shares of company stock worth $724,355. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company’s core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

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