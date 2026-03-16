HighVista Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

HighVista Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MasTec Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $289.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.88. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $310.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity at MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on MasTec from $274.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on MasTec from $264.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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