HighVista Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 172,400 Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 172,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 119.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Avantor by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $1,001,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,750. This represents a 35.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 50,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $458,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,250. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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