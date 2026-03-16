HighVista Strategies LLC Buys 9,414 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.9% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.19.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $87.38 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average is $103.01. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $502,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329.60. This represents a 97.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,955 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

Further Reading

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