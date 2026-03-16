HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires 149,615 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,615 shares during the period. Structure Therapeutics makes up 1.6% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Structure Therapeutics worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 29.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 39.1% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPCR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Structure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.90.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $53.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -68.04 and a beta of -1.79.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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