High Falls Advisors Inc Purchases 28,272 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,272 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $23,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,352,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $548,000.

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iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $325.64 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $349.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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