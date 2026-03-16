Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Invests $6.26 Million in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,000. Baidu comprises about 0.8% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,116,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,132,000 after buying an additional 170,414 shares during the period. RPD Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 161.6% during the second quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,959,000 after buying an additional 777,570 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,334,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 106.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,804,000 after acquiring an additional 582,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Baidu by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 977,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. China Renaissance raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Baidu to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.89.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $124.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $165.30.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

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