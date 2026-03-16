Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Webull Corporation $BULL

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 154,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HSG Holding Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webull during the 2nd quarter worth $113,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Webull in the second quarter valued at about $85,491,000. Azora Capital LP grew its position in Webull by 326.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,289,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,468 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Webull in the second quarter valued at about $14,771,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Webull by 1,041.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 496,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 452,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

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Webull Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BULL opened at $5.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.04. Webull Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BULL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Webull from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Webull in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Webull from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

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Webull Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

Further Reading

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