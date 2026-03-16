Hexcel Corporation $HXL is Jain Global LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Jain Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,528 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up about 0.3% of Jain Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jain Global LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Hexcel worth $60,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,849,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,682 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 103.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,759,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $57,697,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 49.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,440,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after buying an additional 803,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 92.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,661,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,188,000 after buying an additional 799,695 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $183,651.20. This trade represents a 43.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Truist Financial set a $94.00 price target on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Down 4.4%

HXL stock opened at $79.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Hexcel Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel’s product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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