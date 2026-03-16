Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Short Interest Update

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,315,855 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 12th total of 8,583,338 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,561,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,561,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Herbalife Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:HLF opened at $15.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

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Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Argus set a $15.00 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on shares of Herbalife and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Herbalife in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 115.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 49,105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

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