Healthy Choice Wellness (NYSEAMERICAN:HCWC) Announces Earnings Results

Healthy Choice Wellness (NYSEAMERICAN:HCWC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Healthy Choice Wellness had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter.

Healthy Choice Wellness Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HCWC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.30. 513,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,720. The company has a market cap of $4.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. Healthy Choice Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthy Choice Wellness

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthy Choice Wellness stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HCWC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 1.99% of Healthy Choice Wellness at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Healthy Choice Wellness Company Profile

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates: . Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items (www.Adasmarket.com).

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