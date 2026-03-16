Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 20,151 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,151 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 535.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 34,654 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 760,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 156,062 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 81.2% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:NVO opened at $37.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $82.57. The firm has a market cap of $169.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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