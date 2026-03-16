Harvey Partners LLC Reduces Stake in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Harvey Partners LLC cut its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,861 shares during the quarter. AZZ makes up about 4.7% of Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harvey Partners LLC owned 1.61% of AZZ worth $52,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AZZ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,277,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,649,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,961,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,031,000 after acquiring an additional 157,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 376,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 198,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AZZ by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on AZZ in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered AZZ from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity at AZZ

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 25,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.29, for a total transaction of $3,182,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,986.78. The trade was a 13.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $397,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,728. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,281 shares of company stock worth $4,239,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ opened at $124.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $141.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average of $113.92.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.89%.The business had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

AZZ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AZZ Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.