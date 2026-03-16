Harvey Partners LLC Purchases 35,988 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,988 shares during the quarter. UL Solutions accounts for 2.3% of Harvey Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvey Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of UL Solutions worth $26,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,548,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,738,000 after buying an additional 738,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 20.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,942,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,394,000 after acquiring an additional 674,088 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UL Solutions by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,448,000 after acquiring an additional 261,603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in UL Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,803,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,174,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on UL Solutions from $88.10 to $87.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UL Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

UL Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

UL Solutions stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $91.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.37 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

About UL Solutions

(Free Report)

UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters’ Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company’s core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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