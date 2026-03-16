Harvey Partners LLC Has $32.60 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Harvey Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,755 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries accounts for about 2.9% of Harvey Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harvey Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Armstrong World Industries worth $32,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 87,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after acquiring an additional 45,673 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $167.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.37 and a 12-month high of $206.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Further Reading

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