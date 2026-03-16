Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $198.08 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Hamlin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,926 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up approximately 4.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $198,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $83.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 17.35%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEG

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,923. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $174,263.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 292,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,503,093.74. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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