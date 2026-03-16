Hamlin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,918,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,267 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 3.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $153,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $481,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 173,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,374.74. The trade was a 9.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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