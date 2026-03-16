Hamilton Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

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iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $72.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.49. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $109.83. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

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