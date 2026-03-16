Hamilton Wealth LLC Makes New $4.92 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 222,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $219.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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