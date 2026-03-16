Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $9.01 Million Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 156.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,956 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises about 1.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 352.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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