Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 49,530 iShares Global Healthcare ETF $IXJ

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5,522.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 915,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,789,000 after acquiring an additional 898,892 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,439,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,326,000 after purchasing an additional 536,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,539,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,639,000 after purchasing an additional 150,774 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,614,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2,447.7% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $94.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $80.68 and a one year high of $101.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy. It is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index. Component companies include healthcare providers, biotechnology companies and manufacturers of medical supplies, advanced medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

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