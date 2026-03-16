Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 963,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,179,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $10.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.68.

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Grocery Outlet Trading Down 4.9%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason J. N. Potter sold 67,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $393,598.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 101,095 shares in the company, valued at $590,394.80. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 326,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,000. This represents a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 301,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,160 and have sold 81,347 shares worth $475,066. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,763,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,685,000 after purchasing an additional 213,325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,709,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,619,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,149,000 after purchasing an additional 221,693 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,577,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

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