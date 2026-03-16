Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 53030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Greenlight Capital Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Greenlight Capital Re Trading Up 3.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $549.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catawba River Capital purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at $2,542,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 12.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,195,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136,041 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 34.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 914,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter worth about $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

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Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) is a Bermuda‐incorporated reinsurer externally managed by Greenlight Capital Re Services Ltd., a subsidiary of Greenlight Capital, Inc Since its formation in 2016 and subsequent initial public offering in 2017, the company has focused on providing customized reinsurance solutions to insurers worldwide. Greenlight Capital Re operates as an independent, publicly traded entity, leveraging the investment expertise and underwriting rigor that underpin its parent’s investment platform.

The company’s core business activities encompass both treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of property and casualty lines.

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