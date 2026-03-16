Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 210,704 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the February 12th total of 304,962 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,114.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,114.8 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

GWLLF stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

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Great Wall Motor Company Profile

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Great Wall Motor Company Limited is a leading Chinese automotive manufacturer based in Baoding, Hebei Province. The company specializes in the design, development and production of sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), pickup trucks and electric vehicles. Its portfolio includes the Haval brand of SUVs, the WEY luxury SUV line, the Tank series of off-road vehicles and the ORA electric vehicle brand. Great Wall Motor’s vertical integration spans steel stamping, welding, painting and final assembly, allowing the company to maintain control over key production processes and quality standards.

Founded in 1984 as the Baoding Great Wall Foundry Factory, the company adopted the name Great Wall Motor in 1996 to reflect its automotive ambitions.

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