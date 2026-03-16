Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 38,064 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,064 shares during the period. Centrus Energy makes up about 2.1% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $52,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 92.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 48.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 126.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth about $11,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Northland Securities set a $285.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Centrus Energy stock opened at $209.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.82 and a 200-day moving average of $273.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.26. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $464.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.63). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 17.34%.The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.40 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

See Also

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