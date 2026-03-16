Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 27,421 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,421 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 582.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $45.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $49.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $202.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.86 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.71%.Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 17,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $772,331.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,082.08. The trade was a 59.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry D. Quart sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $121,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,570. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,605 shares of company stock worth $2,122,646. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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