Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 21,602 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,602 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 139.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 52.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Bel Fuse by 60.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 437.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BELFB. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut Bel Fuse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Northland Securities set a $266.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.20.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $7,948,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,074,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,471.25. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $197.65 on Monday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.99 and a 1 year high of $248.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.