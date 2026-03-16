Granahan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,609 shares during the quarter. Toast accounts for about 1.8% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $45,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 1,555.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Toast by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Toast by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Toast by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 360,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,093 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Price Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $27.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.95. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $49.66.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $229,383.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,820.14. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 66,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $2,380,745.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 84,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,361.54. The trade was a 43.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,449. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, February 16th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price objective on Toast in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $42.00 target price on Toast in a report on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOST

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.